Skip to main content

BusinessWall St opens flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

Reuters
1 minute read

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure over President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 14.77 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,245.11.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 1.55 points, or 0.04%, at 4,169.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 24.60 points, or 0.18%, to 13,557.83 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:35 PM UTCFutures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursdayafter data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

BusinessU.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
BusinessBaseball lifts San Diego’s spirits. Can it revive a pandemic-stricken U.S. economy?
BusinessTesla developing platform to allow car owners in China data access
BusinessViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming, advertising boost