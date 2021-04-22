Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 27.43 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,109.88.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 2.96 points, or 0.07%, at 4,170.46, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 2.35 points, or 0.02%, to 13,952.57 at the opening bell.

