Wall St opens flat as focus shifts to Fed's taper decision

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to signal the withdrawal of its pandemic-era support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 6.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 36,059.09.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened flat at 4,630.65, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 8.91 points, or 0.06%, to 15,658.52 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

