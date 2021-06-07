Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens flat as investors await inflation data

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened unchanged on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 9.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.6 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4229.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08%, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.

