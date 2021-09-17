Wall St opens flat as tax uncertainty, tech losses weigh

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday with major technology firms weighing the most, while uncertainty over higher corporate taxes and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting kept traders on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 13.46 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,737.86.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 4.01 points, or 0.09%, at 4,469.74. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.57 points, or 0.12%, to 15,163.36 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick

