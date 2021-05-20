The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell.

