BusinessWall St opens higher after data signals improving labor market

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell.

Business · 2:06 PM UTCU.S. weekly jobless claims drop further below 500,000

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, suggesting job growth picked up this month, though companies still are desperate for workers.

