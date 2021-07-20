Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens higher after steep selloff, IBM gains on strong results

A person walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks rebounded following a sharp selloff in the previous session, while shares of IBM jumped on strong second-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 19.8 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33981.79. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 6.6 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4265.11​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 55.5 points, or 0.39%, to 14330.462 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

