Wall St opens higher as banks report strong quarter

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after big banks reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helping investors to look away from inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 65.41 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 34,443.22.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 22.95 points, or 0.53%, at 4,386.75, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 145.87 points, or 1%, to 14,717.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

