Business

Wall St opens higher on Big Tech bounce; cyclicals rise

Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as technology shares recovered from a sharp selloff, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks were in favor ahead of closely watched monthly payrolls data later in the week.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 57.38 points, or 0.40%, to 14,312.86 at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 9.41 points, or 0.22%, at 4,309.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 32.33 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,035.25.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

