Wall St opens higher as Big Tech earnings take center stage

A Specialist trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as investors geared up for earnings reports from heavyweight technology companies this week, while PayPal jumped after saying it was not interested in buying Pinterest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 15.60 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,692.62.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 8.79 points, or 0.19%, at 4,553.69, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 52.72 points, or 0.35%, to 15,142.92 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

