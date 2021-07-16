Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall St opens higher as cyclical stocks rise after retail sales data

1 minute read

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks as data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 20.9 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35007.94. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 7.4 points, or 0.17%, to 4367.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 54.4 points, or 0.37%, to 14597.508 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:40 PM UTCU.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebound in boost to economic growth

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in June as demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter.

BusinessU.S. issues advisory to businesses warning of Hong Kong risks
BusinessBiden to reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed chair, say economists
BusinessFord recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries
BusinessKansas City Southern revenue jumps 37% as freight volumes rebound