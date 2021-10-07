Wall St opens higher as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 92.73 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,509.72.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 20.18 points, or 0.46%, at 4,383.73, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 129.89 points, or 0.90%, to 14,631.80 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

