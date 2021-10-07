Skip to main content

Business

Wall St opens higher as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool

1 minute read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 92.73 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,509.72.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 20.18 points, or 0.46%, at 4,383.73, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 129.89 points, or 0.90%, to 14,631.80 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:40 PM UTC

German union criticizes Stellantis over use of furlough scheme at Opel plant

Workers at Opel's Eisenach plant, which was shut down last week until the end of the year due to chip shortages, on Thursday accused the carmaker's owner, Stellantis , of exploiting Germany's furlough scheme to move production out of the country.

Business
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs rise in September
Business
'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire their own ships
Business
Wall St to bounce at open as debt ceiling, inflation worries cool
Business
Boeing's Chicago HQ a 'ghost town' as priorities shift