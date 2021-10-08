Skip to main content

Business

Wall St opens higher despite September jobs miss

1 minute read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Friday, led by gains in energy stocks even after data showed U.S. jobs grew far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 2.63 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,757.57.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.75 points, or 0.15%, at 4,406.51, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 40.70 points, or 0.28%, to 14,694.72 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

