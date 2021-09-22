Skip to main content

Wall St opens higher as Evergrande concerns ease; Fed in focus

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 87.03 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 34,006.87.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 13.24 points, or 0.30%, at 4,367.43. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 54.19 points, or 0.37%, to 14,800.59 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel

Airbus said on Wednesday it would research an "extra performance wing" capable of changing shape during flight in an effort to secure extra efficiencies and reduce emissions.

