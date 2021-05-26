Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessWall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34336.34. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4191.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 36.8 points, or 0.27%, to 13693.937 at the opening bell.

