Skip to main content

Business

Wall St opens higher on Goldman earnings, retail sales data

1 minute read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 111.07 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,023.63.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 9.43 points, or 0.21%, at 4,447.69, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 67.81 points, or 0.46%, to 14,891.24 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 2:00 PM UTC

Higher prices help to boost U.S. retail sales in September

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September, boosted in part by a jump in receipts at auto dealerships due to higher motor vehicle prices, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods.

Business
Vulnerable U.S. homeowners face uncertainty as mortgage forbearance ends
Business
EXCLUSIVE Evergrande CEO in Hong Kong for restructuring, asset sale talks, sources say
Business
Analysis: Powell favored for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alternatives
Business
Goldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks