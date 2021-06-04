Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens higher as jobs report tempers inflation worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed smaller-than-expected jobs growth in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 41.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 34618.69. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 13.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 4206.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 82.7 points, or 0.61%, to 13697.249 at the opening bell.

