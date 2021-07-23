Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens higher on megacap tech boost, strong earnings

July 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, helped by megacap technology stocks and strong earnings from social media companies Twitter and Snap, with investors eyeing business activity data later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 31.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34855.11. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 13.7 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 4381.2​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 68.5 points, or 0.47%, to 14753.058 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

