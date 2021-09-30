Skip to main content

Wall St opens higher, but set for steep monthly losses

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday at the end of a bruising month on upbeat economic growth data, while investors focused on funding negotiations in Washington to prevent a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 77.26 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,467.98.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 11.21 points, or 0.26%, at 4,370.67, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 70.16 points, or 0.48%, to 14,582.60 at the opening bell.

