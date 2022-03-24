Wall St opens higher on tech boost, investors watch NATO summit

The logo for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is displayed on Wall Street in New York City, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 24 (Reuters) - Technology stocks lifted U.S. stock indexes higher at the open on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 48.31 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34,406.81.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 13.74 points, or 0.31%, at 4,469.98, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 78.72 points, or 0.57%, to 14,001.32 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

