Wall St opens higher, unshaken by inflation surge

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 93.9 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34558.5. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 9.9 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 4210.77​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 55.8 points, or 0.41%, to 13792.048 at the opening bell.

