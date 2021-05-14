People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday with broad-based gains as investors looked to economic recovery prospects after worries about rising inflation sparked a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 29.41 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,050.86. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 17.08 points, or 0.42%, at 4,129.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 130.66 points, or 1.00%, to 13,255.65 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.