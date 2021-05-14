Skip to main content

BusinessWall St opens higher with broad-based gains

Reuters
1 minute read

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday with broad-based gains as investors looked to economic recovery prospects after worries about rising inflation sparked a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 29.41 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,050.86. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 17.08 points, or 0.42%, at 4,129.58, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 130.66 points, or 1.00%, to 13,255.65 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 1:30 PM UTCU.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday even as the top U.S. fuel pipeline ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon.

BusinessToshiba unit hacked by DarkSide, conglomerate to undergo strategic review
BusinessWall St extends recovery at the end of volatile week
BusinessU.S. retail sales unchanged in April; prior month revised higher
BusinessUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill