Wall St opens lower after hot producer prices data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the opening bell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 45.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35,605.73.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 25.98 points, or 0.56%, at 4,642.99, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 197.32 points, or 1.28%, to 15,215.96 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.