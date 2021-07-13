Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens lower after inflation data; earnings limit declines

July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a solid rise in consumer prices in June reignited worries about economic growth peaking, while upbeat earnings reports from banks and PepsiCo kept declines at bay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 36.2 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34959.96. The S&P 500 (.SPX) declined 3.6 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4381.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 18.1 points, or 0.12%, to 14715.133 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru

