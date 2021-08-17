Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall St opens lower after weak retail data

1 minute read

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell from record highs at open on Tuesday after earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, and as retail sales data showed the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 125.4 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 35500.01. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 17.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 4462.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 123.2 points, or 0.83%, to 14670.563 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:56 PM UTC

Automobile shortages weigh on U.S. retail sales

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in July as shortages weighed on purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting a moderation in economic growth early in the third quarter.

Business
Walmart raises forecast as people return to stores; online sales slow
Business
U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July
Business
Home Depot's U.S. sales slow as DIY frenzy tapers off
Business
HSBC banker who quit over racism report says efforts to hire more Black leaders failing