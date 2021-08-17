Wall St opens lower after weak retail data

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 fell from record highs at open on Tuesday after earnings reports from Home Depot and Walmart, and as retail sales data showed the pace of the U.S. economic recovery slowed in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 125.4 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 35500.01. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 17.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 4462.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 123.2 points, or 0.83%, to 14670.563 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

