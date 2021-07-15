Business
Wall St opens lower as earnings gather pace; jobless claims fall
July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 8.4 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34924.81. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 5.3 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 4369.02, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 9.2 points, or 0.06%, to 14635.781 at the opening bell.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.