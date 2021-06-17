Wall St opens lower as Fed's taper talks drag down tech shares

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - Weakness in tech shares pulled Wall Street lower at the open on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 19.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34014.38. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4220.37, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 40.6 points, or 0.29%, to 13999.126 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

