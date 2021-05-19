People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday on fears that rising inflation could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its support soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 114.9 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 33945.81. The S&P 500 (.SPX) dropped 29.4 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 4098.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 225.5 points, or 1.69%, to 13078.186 at the opening bell.

