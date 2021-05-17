Skip to main content

BusinessWall St opens lower as inflation worries persist

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 6.84 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,375.29. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.09%, at 4,169.92, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 61.18 points, or 0.46%, to 13,368.80 at the opening bell.

