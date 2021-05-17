Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a sharp recovery late last week, as signs of inflationary pressures building in the economy kept investors worried about monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 6.84 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,375.29. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.09%, at 4,169.92, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 61.18 points, or 0.46%, to 13,368.80 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.