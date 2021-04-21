Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessWall St opens lower as Netflix slides, virus cases rise

Reuters
1 minute read

A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 13.0 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33808.3. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 6.5 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4128.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 40.5 points, or 0.29%, to 13745.772 at the opening bell.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:26 PM UTCS&P 500, Dow snap two-day fall, Netflix keeps Nasdaq in check

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were higher on Wednesday after sliding for two straight sessions, while the Nasdaq remained muted as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report.

BusinessAnalysis: U.S. banks’ bond bonanza driven by extraordinary market conditions, regulatory decisions
BusinessChina market regulator urges Tesla to ensure product quality in China
BusinessHow a sweetheart deal gives GameStop CEO a $179 mln goodbye gift
BusinessU.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine