A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 13.0 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33808.3. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 6.5 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4128.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 40.5 points, or 0.29%, to 13745.772 at the opening bell.

