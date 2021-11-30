Wall St opens lower as Omicron fears grow after vaccine warning

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy and banking shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 78.95 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,056.99.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 15.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,640.25. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 66.34 points, or 0.42%, to 15,716.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

