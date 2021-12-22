Wall St opens lower as Omicron worries persist

Traders wearing face masks work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as worries lingered around the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 35,491.71.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 1.13 points, or 0.02%, at 4,650.36, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 21.93 points, or 0.14%, to 15,319.16 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

