Wall St opens lower as Omicron's spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 143.32 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 35,222.12.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 32.74 points, or 0.71%, at 4,587.90, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 236.68 points, or 1.56%, to 14,933.00 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.