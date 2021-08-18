Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St opens lower on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically sensitive sectors, while investors awaited the release of the Fed minutes for clues on the path of monetary policy support going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 33.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35310.2. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 7.1 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4440.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 19.9 points, or 0.14%, to 14636.244 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

