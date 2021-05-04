Skip to main content

Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors continued to move out of megacap growth stocks and into companies that are expected to benefit from the reopening of economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 33.03 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,080.20.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 13.62 points, or 0.32%, at 4,179.04, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 120.61 points, or 0.87%, to 13,774.51 at the opening bell.

