Wall St opens lower as surging consumer prices fan inflation fears

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 20.73 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,299.25.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 14.99 points, or 0.32%, at 4,670.26, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 132.70 points, or 0.84%, to 15,753.84 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

