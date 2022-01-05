Wall St opens lower on tech drag; Fed minutes eyed

The Wall St. sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hit technology-heavy growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 77.05 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 36,722.60.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,787.99, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 75.56 points, or 0.48%, to 15,547.16 at the opening bell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.