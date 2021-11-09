Wall St opens mixed after inflation data, GE surges on split

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday after data showed a solid rise in producer prices last month, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 27.69 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,404.53.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,707.25, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 41.77 points, or 0.26%, to 16,024.13 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.