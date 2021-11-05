Wall St opens at record high on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as data showing strong jobs growth in October, coupled with positive earnings and Pfizer's COVID-19 pill update, boosted sentiment about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 144.52 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 36,268.75.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 19.20 points, or 0.41%, at 4,699.26, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 63.25 points, or 0.40%, to 16,003.56 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.