Wall St pressured by uptick in yields; Tesla up on record deliveries

A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as most big technology stocks were pressured by an uptick in Treasury yields, while Tesla shares rose after reporting a record number of electric vehicle deliveries.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 73.57 points, or 0.51%, to 14,493.12 at the opening bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 13.50 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,312.96.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 8.20 points, or 0.19%, at 4,348.84.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

