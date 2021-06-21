Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall St rebounds after Fed-induced pullback

1 minute read

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 21.99 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,312.07.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at 4,173.40, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 17.05 points, or 0.12%, to 14,047.42 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:10 AM UTCAnalysis: Fed’s “big tent” framework may fray under inflation surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve's carefully crafted move last year to a jobs-first monetary policy, touted as giving workers their best chance after the pandemic, is being tested by a potentially table-turning rebound of inflation and what's become a relative rush of policymakers determined not to let it get out of hand.

BusinessBanks, oil stocks set Wall St for rebound after Fed-induced rout
BusinessBitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
BusinessInvestors eye a high mark in U.S. profit growth as inflation fears deepen
BusinessGameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board