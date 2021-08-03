Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall St rises on earnings, M&A cheer amid Delta worries

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday, as an upbeat corporate earnings season and a pickup in global deals activity lifted demand for risky equities, although gains were capped by concerns around a surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 25.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,864.1. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 5.6 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 4,392.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 32.9 points, or 0.22%, to 14,713.99 at the opening bell.

