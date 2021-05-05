Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after megacap stocks bounced back from a steep selloff in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 30.96 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,163.99.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 12.40 points, or 0.30%, at 4,177.06, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 97.63 points, or 0.72%, to 13,731.13 at the opening bell.

