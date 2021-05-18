Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.4 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34351.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4165.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 37.8 points, or 0.28%, to 13416.896 at the opening bell.

