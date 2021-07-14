Wall St rises at open as Powell calms taper fears

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after comments from the Federal Reserve fueled hopes the central bank would stick to its accommodative monetary policy despite a sharp jump in inflation last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 32.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34920.83. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 10.9 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 4380.11​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 103.2 points, or 0.70%, to 14780.9 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengalurul; Editing by Maju Samuel

