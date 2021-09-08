Skip to main content

Wall St opens flat on fears over slowing economic growth

1 minute read

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Wednesday on concerns that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic growth and on uncertainty over the timeline for the Federal Reserve to pull back its accommodative policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 12.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,087.45.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 1.94 points, or 0.04%, at 4,518.09, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 13.98 points, or 0.09%, to 15,360.35 at the opening bell.

(Corrects headline to say "opens" from "set to open")

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

