Wall Street's main indexes hit session lows on Thursday, after a report said President Joe Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%. read more

At 01:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 268.71 points, or 0.79% , to 33,868.60, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 28.20 points, or 0.68%, to 4,145.22 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 85.96 points, or 0.62%, to 13,864.26.

