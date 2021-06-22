Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony

1 minute read

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages were muted at open on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33872.56. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.2 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 4224.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 3.2 points, or 0.02%, to 14138.29 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:39 PM UTCEven after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals

U.S. companies pay less income tax than their overseas competitors and would likely continue to do so under a tax hike proposed by President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters analysis of filings by hundreds of U.S. and international firms.

BusinessWall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony
BusinessU.S. lawmakers likely to press Powell on Fed’s ‘hawkish’ turn
BusinessBitcoin sinks below $30,000 as China crackdown deepens
BusinessU.S. existing home sales decline as prices surge to record high