Wall St subdued at open ahead of Powell testimony

The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages were muted at open on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 4.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33872.56. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 0.2 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 4224.61, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 3.2 points, or 0.02%, to 14138.29 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.