Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Wall St subdued at open with Fed meeting in focus

1 minute read

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 3.35 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,397.10, the S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 4,255.28, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 7.51 points, or 0.05%, to 14,166.64 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 11:05 AM UTCFed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

Federal Reserve officials meet this week faced with ongoing tension between their two main goals, as inflation rises faster than expected even with millions of Americans still unemployed more than a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

BusinessU.S. retail sales fall as spending shifts back to services; producer prices rise
BusinessFacebook, big tech face EU blow in national data watchdogs ruling
BusinessWall St dips after S&P 500 hits record high; Fed meeting in focus
BusinessPre-owned business jet shortage drives sellers' market, demand for new luxury planes