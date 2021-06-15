Wall St subdued at open with Fed meeting in focus

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 3.35 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,397.10, the S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 4,255.28, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 7.51 points, or 0.05%, to 14,166.64 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

