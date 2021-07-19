Wall Street drops 1% as virus surge fans recovery fears

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply at the open on Monday, with economy-linked value and travel stocks taking a hit after a spike in global COVID-19 cases raised fresh concerns about slowing economic growth.

At 09:31 am, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 463.52 points, or 1.34%, to 34,224.33, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 50.24 points, or 1.16%, to 4,276.92 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 163.29 points, or 1.13%, to 14,263.95.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

